Today's Paper | April 01, 2023

Sikh trader shot dead in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published April 1, 2023 Updated April 1, 2023 11:15am

PESHAWAR: A Sikh shopkeeper was killed by an unknown assailant in Garhi Ata Mohammad area on the outskirts of the provincial capital here on Friday, the police said.

They said an unidentified motorcyclist opened indiscriminate fire on Dyal Singh, 35, killing him on the spot.

“The assailant parked his motorcycle outside Singh’s shop and fire two shots from a pistol,” SP Saddar Malik Habib told Dawn, adding Singh received bullets in his head and chest.

SP Habib said the deceased was originally from Tirah valley of Khyber district, but had migrated to Peshawar and was living in Mohallah Jogan Shah.

A statement issued from the city police said SSP operations Haroon-ur-Rasheed met Singh’s relatives and informed them that CCTV footage had been obtained and a probe launched into the incident.

On May 15, 2022, two Sikh community members were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in the jurisdiction of Sarband police station on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The victims — Ranjeet Singh, 38, and Guljeet Singh, 42, — owned spice shops in Battathal Bazaar.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2023

