Army soldier, CTD official martyred in KP in exchange of fire with militants

PESHAWAR/MARDAN: A Pakistan Army soldier and a Counter-Terrorism Department constable embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan and Mardan districts on Friday, ISPR and police officials said.

“An exchange of fire took place between militants and the security forces in Mirali area of North Waziristan. During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah, 29, a resident of Karak district, embraced martyrdom,” a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

The statement said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any militants found there.

Meanwhile, a CTD constable was martyred and a wanted militant was killed in an exchange of fire in Mardan on Friday.

Police said a CTD team raided a mosque located in Seri Behlol locality after receiving information about the presence of a wanted militant there.

The militant, who was identified as Maulana Jawad, opened fire on the CTD officials, causing serious injuries to constable Usman Shah. In retaliatory firing by the injured constable, the militant also sustained critical wounds.

The officials said the injured constable embraced martyrdom while being shifted to a hospital. The militant also died on the way to the hospital.

The CTD lodged an FIR against the militant and his family members and launched an investigation.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2023