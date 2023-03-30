DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2023

Violence erupts as citizens in Shangla’s Bisham protest against ‘unjust’ distribution of flour

Umar Bacha Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 08:42pm
<p>This image shows protesters blocking the Karakoram Highway in Maira.— Photo provided by author</p>

This image shows protesters blocking the Karakoram Highway in Maira.— Photo provided by author

<p>This image shows protesters gathered in Dandai after clashing with police. — Photo provided by author</p>

This image shows protesters gathered in Dandai after clashing with police. — Photo provided by author

Violence erupted in Shangla district’s Bisham tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday as citizens protested against the “unjust” distribution of free flour.

Bisham Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Jawad Asif said that the residents of Maira area of Bisham tehsil had blocked the Karakoram Highway while staging the protest, adding that police had been deployed in the area to deal with any untoward situation.

He said that at one point, the protesters attempted to loot trucks carrying free flour that were unable to proceed further due to the demonstration. The AC said the police party tried to stop the protesters which resulted in them pelting officials with stones.

As a result, a police constable was injured and a police vehicle was damaged. He said that three protesters were also injured after officials baton-charged them, adding that some were also arrested.

Asif further said that after clashing with police on the highway, the protesters followed officials to the police station in Dandai. He said that the protesters then proceeded to throw stones at the police station in the area but fled after officials resorted to aerial firing.

He said that the protesters blocked the highway in Dandai for four hours during which the local administration tried to negotiate with them. He said that the administration addressed their concerns regarding the flour distribution points, adding that the protesters had also demanded the transfer of the area station house officer (SHO).

He said the police had lodged a first information report (FIR) against the protesters who attacked the police van and the police station, and injured officials.

Meanwhile, Shah Zenat, the chairman of the Maria village council who was leading the protest, said that the protesters were demonstrating against the “unjust” distribution of flour. He alleged that police baton-charged the protesters which left several injured.

The government has launched the flour distribution programme to reach millions of families in need during Ramazan.

On Monday, people waiting for free flour looted flour trucks in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan on Monday while residents of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Khyber and Abbottabad took to streets to protest unavailability of the commodity in their districts.

In Punjab, two people died while 56 people, including 45 women, were injured in stampedes at free flour centres on Tuesday.

Additional input from Reuters

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clipped wings
Updated 30 Mar, 2023

Clipped wings

The bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers will more likely complicate the SC's problems rather than solve them.
Water shortages
30 Mar, 2023

Water shortages

IT is that time of the year when Punjab and Sindh come face to face over the distribution of river water — or, ...
Democracy summit
30 Mar, 2023

Democracy summit

THE second US-sponsored Summit for Democracy, which is currently underway, offers a small glimpse of the tough...
Open discord
29 Mar, 2023

Open discord

It is now seen that even the country’s top judges are not immune to uncharitable public opinion after they hang up their robes.
A milestone
29 Mar, 2023

A milestone

WITH Humza Yousaf poised to become First Minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government, some of the top public...
A grave hazard
29 Mar, 2023

A grave hazard

IN these stressful times, all distractions are welcome. According to a recent report, carried by this paper, the...