Three sentenced to death by Larkana court for killing policeman

LARKANA: The Model Criminal Trial Court, Larkana, on Wednesday awarded death sentence to three suspects and imposed on them Rs1,500,000 fine each after finding them guilty of killing a police constable Nadeem Lashari over a land dispute.

After the sixth additional session judge Irfan Ali Ujjan, who presided over the court, awarded the capital punishment to Talib Sargani, Abid Sargani and Qurban Sargani, the convicts were whisked away to Larkana central prison.

Manthar Ali Lashari, the victim’s father, said in the FIR that the convicts killed his son at Wadha Mori in the jurisdiction of Sehar police station on Feb 2, 2020.

SHO, four policemen jailed

The Qambar’s second additional sessions judge Suhail Ahmed Jatoi on Wednesday sentenced a former Station House Officer (SHO) of A-Section police station in Shahdadkot and four police constables to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000 each after the prosecution proved them guilty of keeping a citizen in illegal confinement and robbing him of cash.

The convicts, former SHO Anwer Ali Shah, writing head constable Ayaz Ali Bhand, constables Khalid Hussain Korai, Manzoor Ali Jalbani and Rashid Soomro were whisked away to jail while their co-accused constables Saeed Ahmed, Riaz Hussain, Qadir Bakhsh Soomro and Abdul Jabbar were acquitted of charges.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2023