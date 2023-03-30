DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2023

Three sentenced to death by Larkana court for killing policeman

Our Correspondent Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 11:04am

LARKANA: The Model Criminal Trial Court, Larkana, on Wednesday awarded death sentence to three suspects and imposed on them Rs1,500,000 fine each after finding them guilty of killing a police constable Nadeem Lashari over a land dispute.

After the sixth additional session judge Irfan Ali Ujjan, who presided over the court, awarded the capital punishment to Talib Sargani, Abid Sargani and Qurban Sargani, the convicts were whisked away to Larkana central prison.

Manthar Ali Lashari, the victim’s father, said in the FIR that the convicts killed his son at Wadha Mori in the jurisdiction of Sehar police station on Feb 2, 2020.

SHO, four policemen jailed

The Qambar’s second additional sessions judge Suhail Ahmed Jatoi on Wednesday sentenced a former Station House Officer (SHO) of A-Section police station in Shahdadkot and four police constables to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000 each after the prosecution proved them guilty of keeping a citizen in illegal confinement and robbing him of cash.

The convicts, former SHO Anwer Ali Shah, writing head constable Ayaz Ali Bhand, constables Khalid Hussain Korai, Manzoor Ali Jalbani and Rashid Soomro were whisked away to jail while their co-accused constables Saeed Ahmed, Riaz Hussain, Qadir Bakhsh Soomro and Abdul Jabbar were acquitted of charges.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clipped wings
Updated 30 Mar, 2023

Clipped wings

The bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers will more likely complicate the SC's problems rather than solve them.
Water shortages
30 Mar, 2023

Water shortages

IT is that time of the year when Punjab and Sindh come face to face over the distribution of river water — or, ...
Democracy summit
30 Mar, 2023

Democracy summit

THE second US-sponsored Summit for Democracy, which is currently underway, offers a small glimpse of the tough...
Open discord
29 Mar, 2023

Open discord

It is now seen that even the country’s top judges are not immune to uncharitable public opinion after they hang up their robes.
A milestone
29 Mar, 2023

A milestone

WITH Humza Yousaf poised to become First Minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government, some of the top public...
A grave hazard
29 Mar, 2023

A grave hazard

IN these stressful times, all distractions are welcome. According to a recent report, carried by this paper, the...