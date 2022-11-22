DAWN.COM Logo

Policeman shot dead by armed ‘expatriate’ in Karachi’s DHA

Imtiaz Ali Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 01:46pm
<p>The screengrab from a CCTV showing a man firing shots at policeman after a heated exchange in Karachi’s DHA area on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The screengrab from a CCTV showing a man firing shots at policeman after a heated exchange in Karachi’s DHA area on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

A policeman was allegedly shot dead by a suspect, who police say is an expatriate, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area during a heated exchange late on Monday night, officials said.

CCTV footage of the incident is making the rounds on Twitter, showing the suspect and the cop— both armed — disembarking from a black car and engaging in a heated argument.

As the situation escalated, the suspect fired a couple of shots at the officer from a point-blank range and fled, leaving the policeman dead on the spot.

Police have managed to retrieve the vehicle and the weapon used in the crime, however, the suspect is still at large.

Talking to Dawn.com, South SSP Syed Asad Raza said the two policemen — part of the recently-formed Shaheen Force tasked with tackling street crimes — were patrolling the area near Ideal Bakery in Clifton, Block 5 when they hailed down a car with tinted windows.

The car used by the suspect that was later recovered by police. — Photo provided by author
The car used by the suspect that was later recovered by police. — Photo provided by author

SSP Raza said the two policemen, who were riding a motorcycle, were “trying to take the suspect’s vehicle to the police station when the incident took place”.

He said that the cops were trying to stop the vehicle on the suspicion that the suspect was trying to “abduct a girl”.

“The suspect pulled out a pistol on the policemen, starting a heated exchange which resulted in an armed stand-off between the two […] The suspect refused to go to the police station and fired at one of the cops, killing him on the spot,” SSP Raza said.

The other cop opened fire at the suspect but he remained unhurt and managed to flee from the scene in his vehicle, the senior officer said.

SSP Raza said the suspect had been identified as a resident of DHA, adding that the vehicle and pistol had also been recovered. He said the killer would be arrested soon while “one of his associates” had already been taken into custody.

He said the suspect was an expatriate, adding that he lived in Sweden and had come to Pakistan on November 5.

According to him, the police had informed all the airports as well as the highway police about the suspect in an attempt to ensure his arrest at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Karachi police spokesperson said in a statement that the funeral prayers of the martyred cop would be offered at Police Headquarters in Garden after Asr prayers.

Faisal
Nov 22, 2022 01:45pm
Killer and victim both are 'expats' in Karachi. Expatriates in Karachi from other provinces have invaded and fight as if they live in their villages and tribes.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Nov 22, 2022 01:46pm
These incident will never stop unless police is localized and people from other provinces are controlled by some laws.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Nov 22, 2022 01:47pm
So sad and suspicious. Killer seems like a wealthy person and with money and power you can get away of any crime in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Nov 22, 2022 01:51pm
The expatriate past character record and policeman past character record must be put on record for the court to decide along with the current investigation.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Nov 22, 2022 01:52pm
What a great tragedy. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Nov 22, 2022 01:53pm
How to get away with murder? Pay blood money and walk away. Pathetic
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Nov 22, 2022 01:53pm
Are tinted windows illegal in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Nov 22, 2022 01:53pm
Sad. RIP. The killer should be jailed for life and not allowed to flee to Sweden. Justice must be done.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Nov 22, 2022 01:55pm
Karachi Police stories are coverups.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Nov 22, 2022 02:07pm
Hope the suspect is not pardoned again.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Nov 22, 2022 02:08pm
You can clearly see the numberplate in the CCTV. But now the numberplate is removed to hide the criminals . No one will mention that who the owner of the car is and he is the son of which Wadaira or a rich guy. Sindh is a hub of criminals as they are protected at every level. Nothing will happen to this guy as we all know how Sindh works.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 22, 2022 02:10pm
Both can be seen aiming at each other. Let's pray true facts will be established
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Nov 22, 2022 02:10pm
He managed to flee from the spot but his associate who wasn't on the spot is arrested...well,....
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 22, 2022 02:14pm
Back to the old days, no law and order.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Nov 22, 2022 02:18pm
Why was the vehicle with tinted glass need to be shifted to police station? It should have simply been challaned. It has become normal practice in Karachi to threat the common man to accompany them to police station or grease their palms. Apparently this expatriate had been irked by this tactic.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sardar
Nov 22, 2022 02:22pm
Where is the policemen motorbike? The matters seems fishy...
Reply Recommend 0
IFTIKHAR
Nov 22, 2022 02:23pm
Was The Gun of COP was licensed, The Matter must be different
Reply Recommend 0

