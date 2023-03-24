Judicial commission formed by Punjab govt to probe Imran’s allegations

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday a judicial commission would probe PTI chief Imran Khan’s allegations against the police with regard to the threat to his life and action would be taken in the light of its findings.

He told reporters Imran Khan was a leader of a big political party and that the judicial commission would investigate his allegations. “And action will be taken if his allegations prove right or wrong,” he said hinting at action against Mr Khan if his allegations turned out to be wrong.

He said the Punjab government did not have any role in the election date.

“I do not have to contest an election nor do politics but will work for public welfare being the caretaker chief minister,” he said. Mr Khan on Wednesday alleged the police chiefs of Punjab and Islamabad alongside their ‘handlers’ had hatched a conspiracy to kill him as they were “getting serious to assassinate him”.

“The IGs of Punjab and Islamabad have constituted two separate squads, who will join the PTI workers and open fire on the police … to provoke an armed retaliation and eventually reach (inside the house) and assassinate me, in a day or two,” alleged Mr Khan.

About his government’s inability to set up Ramzan Bazaars, Naqvi said Rs5bn billion was incurred on installing Ramazan Bazaars and the rent of tents was Rs2.4bn.

“We want to transfer this whole financial benefit to the people,” he said.

