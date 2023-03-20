Punjab police to respond with ‘equal force’ if attacked again, warns Mohsin Naqvi

The Punjab government announced on Monday the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the torture of police personnel allegedly at the hands of PTI workers in Lahore over the last week, and also cautioned that any future manhandling of law enforcers will result in an equivalent response.

The decision was announced by Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at a press conference today.

Over the last few weeks, PTI workers and the Punjab police — aided by their Punjab counterparts and Rangers personnel — have been intermittently engaged in “pitched battles”.

The clashes first began when the Islamabad police arrived at former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence last week to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. However, it was met with resistance from the PTI chairman’s supporters. During the clashes, which were later stopped by the interference of courts, several policemen were injured.

On Saturday, another clash was reported between PTI supporters and police after law enforcement agencies raided Imran’s house. Heavy machinery was used by the Punjab police to break into the Zaman Park residence soon after the PTI chairman left for Islamabad to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

PTI workers clashed with police personnel while trying to stop them from entering the former PM’s house when they reached there after getting search warrants from an anti-terrorism court (ATC), police claimed. Several PTI workers and policemen were injured in the clash.

Recalling these events in a press conference today, Naqvi expressed concern over protesters beating up police personnel and law enforcers, highlighting that the law enforcement personnel had exercised patience in handling these situations.

However, he warned, that the police will now respond to any mistreatment in a similar manner.

He also pointed out that the police had been unable to implement court orders as the personnel did not enter the [Zaman Park house] premises.

The chief minister criticised Imran’s conduct, stating that if he did not trust the police, the security he provided could be withdrawn.

Naqvi added that police personnel could not offer protection to someone who verbally abuses them at night and expects the same force to safeguard them.

198 PTI supporters arrested in Islamabad

Separately, the Islamabad police have arrested 198 PTI supporters for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel and causing chaos in the capital city on March 18.

Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police on Saturday after former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

During the violent confrontation, a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other with teargas used from both sides to push the opposing side back.

In a series of tweets today, the Islamabad police said that 198 PTI protesters involved in arson and vandalism had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to nab others.

“The process of the identification of all the accused involved in the incident is underway with the help of cameras,” it said, adding that cases against the protesters had been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department and Golra police stations.

The police further said that 58 officers had been injured in the clashes. “Four police vehicles were burnt, nine vehicles were vandalised and 25 motorcycles were set on fire.”

All the miscreants involved in the violent acts will be brought to justice, it vowed.

Earlier, police sources — who quoted a report compiled by the department to assess damages — told Dawn that three buses of the Punjab police; 12 vehicles, including a jammer jeep and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and motorcycles of the Islamabad police; six vehicles, including an APC and three pick-up vans of the Elite Force, and a police truck of the CTD sustained damages.

PTI supporters also smashed two buses of the Punjab Constabulary and a bus of Chakwal police. A pick-up van of the Islamabad police’s security division was also damaged in addition to a jammer vehicle.

A pick-up and a prison van were left with smashed windshields while a van of Lohi Bher police station and a bomb disposal squad vehicle was also torched. SHO Golra’s car was damaged.

The motor transport department of the police also saw its two prison vans smashed, while an APC van of the operation division was also wrecked.

According to a report submitted to the authorities concerned, an APC of the CTD was damaged, and three pick-ups were left with broken mirrors.

