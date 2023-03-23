DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2023

Ramazan begins today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 07:27am

PESHAWAR: The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Wednesday that the Ramazan moon had been sighted and the holy month would begin from today (Thursday).

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee in Peshawar. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad was in the chair.

Maulana Azad said that although the weather was cloudy, testimonies about moon sighting were received from Rahimyar Khan and Swabi.

The zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees also met at their headquarters.

The meeting in Peshawar, held at Auqaf department, was attended, among others, by Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri, Mufti Zameer Ahmad and Maulana Abdul Malik Barohi.

Maulana Azad told the media that the committee would try to make sure that the entire nation observed Ramazan and celebrated Eid on the same day.

He prayed to Allah to rescue Pakistan from multiple crises confronting the country and put it on the road to progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, a local and unofficial committee, headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, met at Peshawar’s Masjid Qasim Ali Khan. Mufti Popalzai had, however, not made any announcement till the filing of this report.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lurking militancy
23 Mar, 2023

Lurking militancy

WITH the din of politics drowning out everything else in Pakistan, the troubling reality that is emerging is that ...
Disaster response
23 Mar, 2023

Disaster response

THE earthquake which struck Afghanistan and the northern parts of Pakistan late Tuesday, has come as a stark warning...
No interest
23 Mar, 2023

No interest

HOW high must promised returns be to encourage foreign investors to divert their dollars to Pakistan? Apparently,...
Vox populi
22 Mar, 2023

Vox populi

History will not judge kindly those who throw the laws of this land in the bin to keep just one man away from power.
Iraq’s wounds
22 Mar, 2023

Iraq’s wounds

TWO decades after the US military machine — aided by the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ — stormed into Iraq, ...
Mental health epidemic
22 Mar, 2023

Mental health epidemic

THERE are mounting stressors in the day-to-day existence of average Pakistanis. Rising inflation and unemployment...