Ramazan begins today

PESHAWAR: The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Wednesday that the Ramazan moon had been sighted and the holy month would begin from today (Thursday).

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee in Peshawar. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad was in the chair.

Maulana Azad said that although the weather was cloudy, testimonies about moon sighting were received from Rahimyar Khan and Swabi.

The zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees also met at their headquarters.

The meeting in Peshawar, held at Auqaf department, was attended, among others, by Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri, Mufti Zameer Ahmad and Maulana Abdul Malik Barohi.

Maulana Azad told the media that the committee would try to make sure that the entire nation observed Ramazan and celebrated Eid on the same day.

He prayed to Allah to rescue Pakistan from multiple crises confronting the country and put it on the road to progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, a local and unofficial committee, headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, met at Peshawar’s Masjid Qasim Ali Khan. Mufti Popalzai had, however, not made any announcement till the filing of this report.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023