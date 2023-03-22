Ramazan to commence in Saudi Arabia tomorrow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that Ramazan will start on Thursday after the moon was not sighted on Tuesday.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet today (Wednesday) for the sighting of the Ramazan moon.

Saudi Arabia’s supreme court ruled on Tuesday evening that Shaban will end on Wednesday, meaning Ramazan will begin the following day, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The official Crescent Sighting Committee in neighbouring Qatar also announced Thursday as the first day of Ramazan, the official Qatar News Agency said on Twitter.

Ruet-i-Hilal committee

The meeting of the apex body tasked with sighting moons for Islamic months will take place in the building of Auqaf Department in Peshawar, according to APP.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees will be held at their respective headquarters, said an official notification issued by the religious affairs ministry.

The meeting of the central committee will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. It will be attended by religious scholars, representatives of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Rese­arch Commission, Met Department and science and technology, and religious affairs ministries.

The Met Department has forecast the possibility of moon sighting on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2023