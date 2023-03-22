DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 22, 2023

Ramazan to commence in Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Agencies Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 06:54am
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s chief astronomer Dr Abdullah Khudairi uses a telescope to sight the Ramazan moon, on Tuesday.—Twitter/theholymosques
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s chief astronomer Dr Abdullah Khudairi uses a telescope to sight the Ramazan moon, on Tuesday.—Twitter/theholymosques

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced that Ramazan will start on Thursday after the moon was not sighted on Tuesday.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet today (Wednesday) for the sighting of the Ramazan moon.

Saudi Arabia’s supreme court ruled on Tuesday evening that Shaban will end on Wednesday, meaning Ramazan will begin the following day, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The official Crescent Sighting Committee in neighbouring Qatar also announced Thursday as the first day of Ramazan, the official Qatar News Agency said on Twitter.

Ruet-i-Hilal committee

The meeting of the apex body tasked with sighting moons for Islamic months will take place in the building of Auqaf Department in Peshawar, according to APP.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees will be held at their respective headquarters, said an official notification issued by the religious affairs ministry.

The meeting of the central committee will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. It will be attended by religious scholars, representatives of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Rese­arch Commission, Met Department and science and technology, and religious affairs ministries.

The Met Department has forecast the possibility of moon sighting on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Vox populi
22 Mar, 2023

Vox populi

History will not judge kindly those who throw the laws of this land in the bin to keep just one man away from power.
Iraq’s wounds
22 Mar, 2023

Iraq’s wounds

TWO decades after the US military machine — aided by the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ — stormed into Iraq, ...
Mental health epidemic
22 Mar, 2023

Mental health epidemic

THERE are mounting stressors in the day-to-day existence of average Pakistanis. Rising inflation and unemployment...
Petroleum subsidy
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Petroleum subsidy

The govt seems more interested in reviving its political capital through ad hoc measures rather than fixing economy.
Country on edge
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Country on edge

In this war of petty egos, ordinary people cannot continue to suffer.
Afghan funding cut
21 Mar, 2023

Afghan funding cut

AS the world grapples with multiple crises, the miseries of the people of Afghanistan seem to have been relegated to...