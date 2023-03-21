Imran’s nephew re-arrested minutes after getting bail

ISLAMABAD: Hassaan Khan Niazi, nephew of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was re-arrested in a separate case on Monday when he was leaving the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) after securing pre-arrest bail in three cases.

Mr Niazi had obtained bail from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in cases registered against him and other PTI supporters in connection with violence that took place on Feb 28 and March 18 when Mr Khan appeared in the FJC.

The judge confirmed Mr Niazi’s bail in two cases registered on Feb 28 and gran­ted him pre-arrest interim bail in the FIR registered with the Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD) on March 18 when Mr Khan was supposed to be indicted by a trial court in the Toshakhana case.

Due to rioting outside the main entrance to the FJC, trial court judge Zafar Iqbal was left with no option but to defer the indictment and marked Mr Khan’s attendance while the former prime minister sat in his vehicle parked outside the complex.

Ironically, the court’s order sheet went missing during the signing process and the judge had to retrieve a copy of the same from computer. He recorded statements of Mr Khan’s counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and SP Sami Malik.

Hassaan Niazi among over 250 PTI supporters booked, detained for violence near judicial complex; Bol News journalist picked up

The fourth FIR against Mr Niazi was submitted before IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Advocate Faisal Hussain and Advocate Mohammad Ali Bukhari.

During arguments, Advocate Hussain informed the court that Mr Niazi was picked up without due process of law.

Justice Farooq summoned the SHO of Ramna Police Station and a representative of IG Islamabad. The SHO informed the court that Mr Niazi was arrested after registration of an FIR.

Advocate Hussain expressed the apprehension that Mr Niazi would be subjected to custodial torture.

Justice Farooq ordered the police to act in accordance with law. He also directed for conducting medical examination of Niazi and asked them to produce him before the judicial magistrate on Tuesday (today).

Mr Niazi was arrested after a case was registered against him under Section 324 and five other sections of PPC at Ramna Police Station.

More than 250 picked up

Meanwhile, the capital police arrested over 250 local leaders, activists and supporters of PTI in connection with two cases registered against them for violence in and around the judicial complex on March 18, police said on Monday.

They said 60 people were detained on Sunday and as the crackdown continued the number of those arrested increased to 250 by Monday evening.

Safe City footage was used to spot those who caused a breakdown of law and order, police said, adding that help of Nadra was also being sought to identify the “miscreants”.

Police said 53 personnel were injured during the violence.

Journalist taken into custody

The capital police also picked up the bureau chief of Bol News channel, Siddique Jan from his office and took him away in a private vehicle to an undisclosed location.

A police officer told Dawn that a case is likely to be registered against Mr Jan upon the instructions of a senior officer.

In a video that was shared on social media, Mr Jan was purportedly asking PTI supporters to fire tear gas shell on police at the FJC. Police PRO Jawad Taqi was not available for comment.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023