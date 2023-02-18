DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2023

Police asked to drop terror charges against Imran

Malik Asad Published February 18, 2023 Updated February 18, 2023 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: The legal team of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday wrote a letter to Islamabad police to remove terrorism charges against him in the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him and others over a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the latter disqualified him in the Toshakhana case.

The Sangjani police has registered the FIR. The letter stated: “The alleged crime was neither terrorism nor the applicant and others were found to be members of any prescribed organisation.”

It said Mr Khan and others did not commit an act which would fall within the ambit of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

According to the letter, Section 7 of the ATA has been invoked in this matter in contradiction with the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Feb 15 rejected the pre-arrest bail of Mr Khan in the case over his failure to attend the proceedings.

The PTI chief was supposed to personally appear before the court on every hearing for being on pre-arrest interim bail. However, his counsel repeatedly sought exemption from personal appearance owing to his injuries sustained in the Wazirabad firing incident.

According to the order of the ATC, Mr Khan filed the application for pre-arrest bail on Oct 24 last year, but he did not appear on consecutive hearings on Oct 31 and after being injured on Nov 10, 21, 28, Dec 09, 19, Jan 10, 2023, 31, Feb 2 and on Feb 15.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Audacious raid
Updated 18 Feb, 2023

Audacious raid

The terrorists have the ability to strike at will, while the state’s response has been largely unimpressive. This must change.
More ‘leaks’
18 Feb, 2023

More ‘leaks’

YET again, secretly taped recordings of conversations involving prominent public figures have been ‘leaked’ to...
Regressive mindset
18 Feb, 2023

Regressive mindset

THE Gomal University administration’s decision to ban the mixing of male and female college students on the ...
Despondent public
Updated 17 Feb, 2023

Despondent public

The ravaging of the Pakistani economy has been wrought by fiscal malfeasance at the highest levels of power.
Taliban-TTP nexus
17 Feb, 2023

Taliban-TTP nexus

IF the analysis of an American government think tank stating that the Afghan Taliban are unwilling to end their...
Progressive measures
17 Feb, 2023

Progressive measures

A SENSIBLE initiative is on the cards that proposes to use technology and the huge Nadra database to address ...