NAB delivers summons at Imran’s residence

LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team from Rawal­pindi visited Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence on Monday to deliver summons for Tues­day (today) in Toshakhana gifts investigation.

Mr Khan’s lawyer repor­tedly received the summons. The NAB Rawal­pi­ndi called Mr Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Tues­day to record their statements in connection with the Toshakhana gifts case.

Mr Khan is accused of retaining some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries, including Rolex wristwat­ches, which he allegedly purchased at throwaway prices and then sold them for millions of rupees.

Bushra Bibi is accused of ‘misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets’.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023