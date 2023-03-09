NAB team in Dubai to collect Toshakhana gifts evidence

LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has gone to Dubai to collect ‘required’ evidence against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for selling Toshakhana gifts, especially an expensive wristwatch gifted to him by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The four-member team was sent to Dubai after new NAB chief retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt took over the charge. His predecessor Aftab Sultan resigned from the top post, citing “interference” and “pressure”.

According to sources, the NAB team met FIA-wanted “international fugitive” Umar Farooq Zahoor who claimed to have bought the Graff wristwatch for over $2 million from the last PTI government.

Imran Khan denied the allegation and vowed to sue the buyer.

The Federal Investiga­tion Agency has initiated a criminal case against Zahoor, who is also wanted by Norway, Switzerland, Turkiye and Pakistan since 2009-10 in various financial and other crimes.

The sources said the NAB team would remain in Dubai for some more days to collect more evidence regarding the selling of Toshakhana gifts.

According to NAB, during his tenure in office, Imran Khan retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries, including five Rolex wristwatches, one iPhone presented by the chief of staff, Qatar armed forces; a pair of cufflinks, one ring; unstitched cloth from the Saudi crown prince; Graff gift set containing one Graff wristwatch Master Graff Special Edition Makkah timepiece, one 18K gold and diamond Graff pen, and a ring and pair of cufflinks with micro-painting of Makkah.

Imran Khan is accused of purchasing foreign gifts at throwaway prices and then selling them for millions of rupees.

