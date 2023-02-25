DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2023

NAB team visits Imran’s residence to confirm receipt of summons

Zulqernain Tahir Published February 25, 2023 Updated February 25, 2023 06:55am

LAHORE: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials from Rawalpindi office on Friday visited Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to take the receiving of summons from him in Tosha­khana gifts investigation.

The NAB recently called Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on March 9 to record their statements in the Toshakhana gifts case. Mr Khan’s lawyer reportedly received the summons.

The NAB’s call-up notice, signed by its additional director Mohammad Faisal Qureshi, earlier sent to Mr Khan’s Banigala residence in Islamabad, was issued on Feb 17 — five days before NAB chairman Aftab Sultan resigned claiming that he was being pressured to file cases against some and favour some accused.

The notice said: “The competent authority has taken cognisance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999.

“In this regard, the inquiry proceedings have revealed that during your tenure in office you retained some state gifts presented to you by various foreign dignitaries including the following luxury items — five Rolex wristwatches; one iPhone presented by Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, dated 14.11.2018; (No. E67574V3), a pair of cufflinks, one ring; unstitched cloth from Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia dated 18.09.2020; Graff gift set containing one Graff wristwatch Master Graff Special Edition Mecca timepiece, one 18K gold and diamond Graff pen and a ring and pair of cufflinks with micro-painting of Mecca.”

The couple has been asked to join the inquiry proceedings before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT), NAB (Rawalpindi/Islamabad).

In the Toshakhana case, Mr Khan is accused of purchasing foreign gifts at throwaway prices and then selling them for millions of rupees.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI’s foibles
Updated 25 Feb, 2023

PTI’s foibles

It seems safe to say that Imran overplayed his hand by moving forward with ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.
Balochistan’s misery
25 Feb, 2023

Balochistan’s misery

WHILE the violation of fundamental rights is a nationwide phenomenon, the situation in Balochistan is particularly...
Toshakhana details
25 Feb, 2023

Toshakhana details

THE government’s decision to declassify and make public the record of the Toshakhana gifts and their buyers is a...
Austerity measures
Updated 24 Feb, 2023

Austerity measures

It remains to be seen how the provincial govts and the judiciary respond to austerity measures.
Red herring
24 Feb, 2023

Red herring

IT was a smoke-and-mirrors saga that was bound to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions, and so it has...
Kabul visit
24 Feb, 2023

Kabul visit

ONE of the major reasons behind the recent spate of TTP violence is that besides having fighters and facilitators...