People snatch 1,000 flour bags in Kasur

KASUR: People snatched more than 1,000 flour bags without following the prescribed procedure from two free flour distribution points at Kot Radha Kishan and Kanganpur on Monday.

On the other hand, scores of protesters staged a demonstration and blocked the Multan Road in Phoolnagar against the failure of the administration to supply flour bags.

People took away 280 flour bags from a distribution point at Jamshair Kalan in Kanganpur. The officials kept asking the people to follow the procedure but the people, including women, attacked the truck carrying floor bags and took them away.

Similarly, a mob attacked a truck carrying flour bags in front of the municipal committee at Kot Radha Kishan and took away over 781 bags.

The patwari concerned has filed an application with the police for registration of a case against unidentified attackers for snatching flour bags.

In Phoolnagar, scores of people staged a protest and blocked the Multan Road near the Phoolnagar bypass when there was no flour supply despite a long wait. They chanted slogans against the administration and demanded a dignified way to distribute the flour to help the poor. They also expressed their concern over inflation.

The main hurdle, according to the officials and the beneficiaries, was the procedure to get free flour through the mobile phone app besides long queues and the attitude of the distributors and policemen deployed at the designated points.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023