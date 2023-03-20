DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad clashes cost law enforcers 21 vehicles

Mohammad Asghar Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 10:01am

RAWALPINDI: At least 21 vehicles of the police and law enforcement agencies were damaged in clashes between PTI supporters and police in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to police sources who quoted a report compiled by the department to assess damages, three buses of the Punjab police; 12 vehicles, including a jammer jeep and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and motorcycles of the Islamabad police; six vehicles, including an APC and three pick-up vans of the Elite Force, and a police truck of the CTD sustained damages.

The PTI supporters also smashed two buses of the Punjab Constabulary and a bus of Chakwal police.

A pick-up van of the Islamabad police’s security division was also damaged in addition to a jammer vehicle.

A pick-up and a prison van were left with smashed windshields while a van of Lohi Bher police station and a bomb disposal squad vehicle was also torched. SHO Golra’s car was damaged.

The motor transport department of the police also saw its two prison vans smashed, while an APC van of the operation division was also wrecked.

According to a report submitted to the authorities concerned, an APC of the CTD was damaged, three pick-ups were left with broken mirrors.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023

