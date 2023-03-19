DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 19, 2023

Torrents sweep away 10 in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published March 19, 2023 Updated March 19, 2023 07:13am

QUETTA: An eight-member family was among 10 people who were swept away by a torrent following a spell of heavy rain in the Awaran and Zhob areas of Balochistan, officials said on Saturday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said torrential rains, which started on Friday evening in Khuzdar and Awaran districts, resulted in flash floods in seasonal streams.

According to the officials, the family comprising eight members — three women, two children, and three men — was on its way to Kalat from Awaran in a vehicle. As they tried to go across a stream near Jhao despite strong currents, the vehicle was washed away.

Levies personnel and officials of the Awaran administration rushed to the scene to trace out the bodies. “Levies have recovered seven bodies and shifted them to a nearby hospital,” Jummadad Khan, deputy commissioner of Awaran, told Dawn when reached over the phone. One of the bodies is yet to be received.

The family belongs to the Surab area of Kalat and was on their way home when the tragic incident occurred. “Seven out of eight bodies have been dispatched to their native town (Surab) by the administration via ambulances,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Azizullah, 38, Munir Ahmed, 37, Ayesha Bibi, 40, Noorzadi, 18,

Seema Bibi, 17, Babiba Bibi, 9, and Museer Ahmed, 7. However, the body of Mohsin was missing and efforts were underway to retrieve it.

Separately, at least two persons were washed away in Zhob.

Officials said that the body of Muhammad Shafiq, 60, was found in the hilly area of Sombaza close to the Pak-Afghan border while Masood Khan, 16, was still missing.

The victims were present in the area with their goats and found themselves trapped in a hill torrent. “At least 10 goats have also been swept away in the flood water,” Ramzan Palal, the deputy commissioner of Zhob said. The bodies of 10 goats were found in the area, he added. There are reports that some mud houses were also damaged in the rains.

However, the deputy commissioner said that the situation was under control after heavy rains were reported across Balochistan, including Zhob, Kalat, Nushki, Dalbandin, Ziarat, Harnai, Duki, Qila Saifullah, Chaman, Loralai, Awaran, Mashkey, Uthal, and Quetta. According to reports, the deluge also affected traffic between Quetta and Karachi after an alternative road near Uthal was swept away in the rain.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...
Some softening
Updated 18 Mar, 2023

Some softening

The long stalemate between the country’s two main political factions has not benefited anyone.
Changing Mideast
18 Mar, 2023

Changing Mideast

THE possibilities for further peacebuilding in the Gulf and the Middle East in general are considerable, should the...
Food concerns
18 Mar, 2023

Food concerns

THE forecast that Pakistan and the drought-hit regions of northern and central India are facing lower food output...