Today's Paper | March 17, 2023

Parts of Karachi receive moderate rain, hail

Imtiaz Ali Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 10:23pm
<p>Hailstorm in Malir Cantt, Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Hailstorm in Malir Cantt, Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Parts of Karachi witnessed moderate rain and hail on Friday evening turning the weather in the metropolis pleasant, according to an official from the Met department.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met department, told Dawn.com that a rain and thunder system had developed in Balochistan’s Lasbela district and had brought rain and thunder cells in some parts of the city.

As a result, Surjani Town, Bahria Town, Gadap and Gulshan-i-Hadeed witnessed rain and hailstorm in the evening, he said.

Dr Sarfraz said that the highest amount of rainfall (21mm) was recorded in Gulshan-i-Hadeed which meant “moderate showers” had hit the city.

He said that the current weather spell was expected to continue up to March 19 (Sunday) and 20 (Monday). He said there was no danger of heavy rains and “light to moderate rain” was expected to hit parts of the city for the next three to four days.

A weather warning from the meteorological department said that the westerly wave would continue to affect most parts of Sindh.

“Under its influence scattered dust thunderstorm/rain of moderate to isolated heavy intensity likely in Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mityari, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts while light to moderate rainfall in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division till March 20 with occasional gaps,” it said.

