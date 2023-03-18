3 terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area south of Balochistan’s Awaran district, the army’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an IBO was initiated from March 15 onwards to intercept a terrorist group operating in the south of Awaran who were linked with “firing and improvised explosive devices incidents” along the Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

“Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last three days,” the press release said, adding that “resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout.”

“On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists have been killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered,” the ISPR said.

It added that together with the nation, the army “remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan”.

Arms cache recovered in Chaman IBO

In a separate development, the ISPR said the army averted an “obvious terrorist activity” in urban areas, including Quetta, by conducting an IBO on March 15 in the general area of Boghra Road located in Chaman.

The ISPR said the IBO was carried out to search a suspected hideout of terrorists linked to recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies and civilians in the Chaman along with planting improvised explosive devices in surrounding areas.

“As a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces along with CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) were inducted.

“Resultantly, while terrorists had already escaped, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including rockets, improvised explosive devices and other accessories has been recovered,” a press release reads.

Surge in terrorism

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the talks with the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November, the outfit has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.