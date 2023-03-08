6 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Six terrorists were killed on Wednesday by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel general area, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said: “On March 8, an IBO was conducted by security forces in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. During intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed,” adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians,” the press release added.

The ISPR said area locals “appreciated the security forces response and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area”.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Last week, a facilitator of suicide bombers was killed and two suspected militants were arrested during an IBO carried out by the security forces in North Waziristan Mirali tehsil.

On Feb 26, two soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan, officials had confirmed. According to local officials, armed militants had stormed a check post in the Noorkhel area.

On February 13, seven TTP militants were killed when cops repulsed an attack on a police van carrying three detained militants to Bannu from North Waziristan.