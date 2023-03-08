DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

6 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Dawn.com Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 09:14pm

Six terrorists were killed on Wednesday by security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel general area, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said: “On March 8, an IBO was conducted by security forces in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. During intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed,” adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians,” the press release added.

The ISPR said area locals “appreciated the security forces response and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area”.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Last week, a facilitator of suicide bombers was killed and two suspected militants were arrested during an IBO carried out by the security forces in North Waziristan Mirali tehsil.

On Feb 26, two soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan, officials had confirmed. According to local officials, armed militants had stormed a check post in the Noorkhel area.

On February 13, seven TTP militants were killed when cops repulsed an attack on a police van carrying three detained militants to Bannu from North Waziristan.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...
Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...