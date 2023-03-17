ISPR confirms death of two children in Zinghara operation

PESHAWAR: The military’s media wing has confirmed the death of two children in an operation in the Zinghara area on the border between North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

Earlier, unconfirmed media reports claimed that the children were killed in a drone strike.

Although the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement confirmed that the children died during the operation, it made no mention of the suspected drone strike.

The statement added that eight alleged militants were killed and two soldiers wounded in the operation.

“Upon information about the presence of militants in the Zinghara area of South Waziristan, security forces carried out an operation,” said the statement.

Earlier reports claimed drone strike hit a target in the area

It confirmed that an intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in which mortar shells were also fired.

“Unfortunately, two chi­ldren embraced marty­rdom during the exchange of fire,” the statement read.

Local officials said the offensive was launched following a tip-off about the presence of militants late on Wednesday night.

This is the second offensive in less than a week in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts, which have seen an uptick in the terrorist attack in recent months.

On March 10, at least five alleged militants were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation carried out in the two districts.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants’ possession.

Earlier on Jan 5, at least 11 alleged terrorists, including a militant commander and two suicide bombers, were killed in an offensive in the Wana area of South Waziristan.

According to the security forces, the deceased terrorists were planning a “high-profile” attack which was “successfully foiled”.

The ISPR identified the terrorist commander as Hafizullah alias Tor Hafiz.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2023