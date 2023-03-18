DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2023

Largest university of Punjab sans VC for a year: PUASA

Imran Gabol Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 06:50am

LAHORE: The Punjab University Academic Staff Association Executive Council (PUASA) on Friday demanded appointment of regular vice chancellors (VCs) at seven public sector universities of the province.

These public universities are working without regular VCs for the last several months, causing administrative and academic problems for the faculty, employees and students.

They include Punjab University, University of Okara, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, University of Layyah, Thal University, Bhakkar, Ghazi Khan University, Dera Ghazi Khan and the University of Jhang.

The demand for regular VCs was made in a meeting presided over by PUASA President Prof Dr Azhar Naeem while Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi moderated the proceedings.

Demands posting of regular VC at six public universities

The participants said the oldest and largest university of the province (PU) was working without a regular VC for about a year. GCU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi held the additional charge of PU VC for three months from November 2022 till January 2023. They said the temporary VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar had relinquished his charge after his appointment at Quaid-i-Azam University and the PU was working without a VC for the last one week. They said the VC’s absence had created many administrative, financial and academic issues at the university. They demanded the chancellor to take notice of the situation at the PU and ensure appointment of a regular VC and pro VC.

The other universities are also running under stopgap arrangements as Prof Shoukat Malik was given charge of the University of Layyah, Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar University of Jhang, Prof Dr Sajid Rasheed University of Okara, Prof Kamran Ghazi University, University of Mianwali VC Prof Dr Inyatullah Khan is holding the temporary charge of VC of Thal University, Bhakkar.

Last month, the caretaker government’s cabinet meeting dissolved the search committee led by former federal minister Shafqat Mahmood.

The government had directed the Higher Education Department (HED) to submit a summary for the constitution of a new search committee to conduct interviews for the VCs’ posts.

A candidate for the post of the PU VC told Dawn faculty members, employees and students did not take the interim VC seriously while the caretaker setup could also not take any decision on it. He said the university could not approve the annual budget and the campus was facing various problems. He said the VCs of six more universities would also retire next month.

A senior official of HED said the government had dissolved the previous search committee in the last cabinet meeting. He said the department had moved the summary for constitution of the new search committee and it would conduct interviews for the post of VCs.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some softening
Updated 18 Mar, 2023

Some softening

The long stalemate between the country’s two main political factions has not benefited anyone.
Changing Mideast
18 Mar, 2023

Changing Mideast

THE possibilities for further peacebuilding in the Gulf and the Middle East in general are considerable, should the...
Food concerns
18 Mar, 2023

Food concerns

THE forecast that Pakistan and the drought-hit regions of northern and central India are facing lower food output...
Anti-Muslim bigotry
17 Mar, 2023

Anti-Muslim bigotry

IN a civilised world, there can be no place for hatred and violence based on race, religion, ethnicity, etc. ...
Innocence lost
Updated 17 Mar, 2023

Innocence lost

It is a shame that powerful people are willing to risk radicalising the youth rather than reconsidering the inflexible positions they have taken.
Low-paid workers
17 Mar, 2023

Low-paid workers

THE findings of a new global ILO study that 29pc of key workers in essential services, covering health, cleaning and...