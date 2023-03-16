DAWN.COM Logo

March 16, 2023

Woman kills daughter-in-law in Mardan market

Our Correspondent’ Published March 16, 2023 Updated March 16, 2023 06:57am

MARDAN: A woman shot dead her daughter-in-law dead while shopping in a market here on Wednesday, local people and police said.

Takhtbai police station officials said that the alleged killer identified as Zaitoon, 40, along with her daughter-in-law, Kainaat, 25, was shopping in a local bazaar.

The officials said that both the women were busy in shopping when, all of a sudden, the woman pulled out a pistol and shot her daughter-in-law in her head.

A rescue 1122 team shifted the victim to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbai, where the doctors pronounced her dead.

After committing the murder, the woman went to the police station and handed herself to the officials along with the pistol used in the murder.

The police officials said that they had registered FIR on the complaint of Saleem Khan, a brother of the slain woman, and began further investigations into the case.

They, however, said that the complainant had cited some family dispute as the reason behind the murder.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2023

