Army chief wants synergy among institutions

Bureau Report Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 07:20am

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Tuesday called for harmony and synergy among state institutions.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing, ISPR, the army chief visited forward posts at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the South Waziristan district and interacted with troops.

Gen Munir appreciated counter-terrorism efforts and the provision of an enabling environment for socio-economic development, vital for enduring stability and peace.

He also highlighted the importance of synergy between various state institutions and particularly the importance of people in the fight against terrorism, the statement added.

ISPR said Gen Munir laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada in Wana and visited formation headquarters, where he was briefed about operational, training and security matters of the formation and progress on various development projects in the merged districts.

The army chief said the sacrifices of martyrs would not be in vain and peace would return to the country, ISPR said.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2023

