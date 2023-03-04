DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2023

‘Facilitator’ of suicide bombers killed in Waziristan raid

Our Correspondent’ Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 10:58am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A facilitator of the suicide bombers was killed and two suspected militants were arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by the security forces in Mirali tehsil here on Friday, the police said.

According to senior police officials, the IBO was carried out following information on the presence of the militants. They said that an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the militants, in which a suicide bombers’ facilitator, namely Khadimullah, was killed.

They said that two other suspected militants were arrested. They added that the killed militant was involved in a suicide attack on Mari Petroleum employees on Feb 11.

The officials said that the facilitator had planned the February 11 suicide attack, and had purchased a rickshaw, which was used in the suicide blast.

The officials said that the security forces also recovered ammunition, explosives and satellite communication tools during the IBO.

On Feb 11, a security forces’ personnel had embraced martyrdom and 14 others, including employees of the exploration company, were injured when a rickshaw struck a vehicle of the security forces in the Khajori area.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lasting harm
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
Wheat flour crisis
04 Mar, 2023

Wheat flour crisis

JUST when low- and middle-income Pakistani households are scrambling to adjust their lives to the constantly rising...
Campus violence
04 Mar, 2023

Campus violence

UNIVERSITIES are supposed to be islands of hope, where young people come to quench their thirst for knowledge, and...
Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...