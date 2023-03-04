‘Facilitator’ of suicide bombers killed in Waziristan raid

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A facilitator of the suicide bombers was killed and two suspected militants were arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by the security forces in Mirali tehsil here on Friday, the police said.

According to senior police officials, the IBO was carried out following information on the presence of the militants. They said that an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the militants, in which a suicide bombers’ facilitator, namely Khadimullah, was killed.

They said that two other suspected militants were arrested. They added that the killed militant was involved in a suicide attack on Mari Petroleum employees on Feb 11.

The officials said that the facilitator had planned the February 11 suicide attack, and had purchased a rickshaw, which was used in the suicide blast.

The officials said that the security forces also recovered ammunition, explosives and satellite communication tools during the IBO.

On Feb 11, a security forces’ personnel had embraced martyrdom and 14 others, including employees of the exploration company, were injured when a rickshaw struck a vehicle of the security forces in the Khajori area.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023