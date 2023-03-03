Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

A terrorist was killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district’s Mir Ali general area, according to a statement from the military’s media wing on Friday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said: “During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.”

The ISPR added the slain militant was “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens”.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the press release reads.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

On Sunday night, two soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan, officials had confirmed. According to local officials, armed militants had stormed a check post in the Noorkhel area.

On February 13, seven TTP militants were killed when cops repulsed an attack on a police van carrying three detained militants to Bannu from North Waziristan.

On Feb 3, the ISPR said two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Esham area of North Waziristan district.