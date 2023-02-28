DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 28, 2023

Two soldiers, one child martyred in North, South Waziristan attacks

Our Correspondent’ Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 06:30am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two soldiers and a child embraced martyrdom in separate incidents in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, officials confirmed.

According to local officials, armed militants stormed a check post in the Noorkhel area of North Waziristan late Sunday night.

The terrorists, armed with advanced weaponry, were engaged by security forces. During the operation, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while two attackers were also gunned down, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR).

The martyred soldiers were identified as 25-year-old Sepoy lmranullah from Bajaur and 21-year-old Sepoy Afzal Khan from Upper Dir.

Two terrorists were also apprehended during the operation, the statement added.

ISPR says militants stormed checkpoint, resulting in gunfight

A heavy cache of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants who the ISPR claimed were “actively involved in militant activities against security forces” and responsible for the killing of citizens.

The military’s media wing said a sanitisation operation was also underway in the area “to eliminate militants”.

Child killed in IED attack

In the second attack, one child was killed and two critically wounded after a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) went off near the Wana area of South Waziristan.

Officials told Dawn that the attack took place some five kilometres south of the district headquarters Wana on Monday.

“Three children were crossing the road when the IED went off around 2pm,” a police official Zia Wazir told Dawn.

He added that one child died on the spot and the two injured were immediately shifted to the hospital.

The injured have been moved to Dera Ismail Khan for further treatment, the official said.

Police have also started a search operation to trace the attackers. So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.Accor­ding to locals, rival militant groups plant IEDs to target each other but mostly civilians become the victim when explosives detonate.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...
An unconscionable death toll
27 Feb, 2023

An unconscionable death toll

DYING in the process of giving birth is a particularly poignant tragedy. And yet that is how a shockingly high ...
Guantánamo returnees
Updated 27 Feb, 2023

Guantánamo returnees

The fact is that Guantánamo and other notorious facilities are a stain on the reputation of the US that claim to respect fundamental rights.
Safer Basant
27 Feb, 2023

Safer Basant

THE season of spring is here — and with it, the usual crackdown on those attempting to celebrate it. For years ...