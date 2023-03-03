DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2023

Apple to manufacture iPhones at new plant in India

AFP Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 06:45pm

Apple will manufacture iPhones at a new plant in India, officials said on Friday, as the US tech giant seeks to ramp up its India production and diversify away from China.

The flagship mobile’s global supply chain is based mainly in China, where strict Covid policies last year and ongoing diplomatic tensions with the United States have hurt production.

“Apple phones to be built in the state soon,” Karnataka state chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted on Friday.

“Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka,” he added.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for information technology, said the proposed factory will be spread over 300 acres in the state, home to India’s tech hub Bengaluru.

The announcement came as Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited that city on Friday, according to local media, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

“Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India’s tech and innovation eco-system,” Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Liu signed an agreement on Thursday to set up electronics manufacturing facilities that would employ 100,000 in the neighbouring southern state of Telangana.

Apple and Foxconn did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

Foxconn, the world’s top iPhone assembler, has since 2019 manufactured Apple handsets in India at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Two other Taiwanese suppliers, Wistron and Pegatron, also manufacture and assemble Apple devices in India.

Apple said last September it would manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, just weeks after launching the flagship model.

But the country accounts for less than five per cent of Apple’s global production, according to Bloomberg, lagging behind the United States, China, Japan, and five other countries.

Apple’s expanding manufacturing in India is a boost to Modi’s “Make in India” strategy under which he has urged foreign businesses to manufacture goods in the South Asian nation.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...
Avoidable fuss
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Avoidable fuss

After the Supreme Court ruling, govt's delaying tactics will put it on a collision course with the judiciary.
Stricter conditions
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Stricter conditions

It is also foolish to expect 'friendly countries' to step up to help us in a big way without the IMF on board.
Polluted coastline
02 Mar, 2023

Polluted coastline

KARACHI’S magnificent coastline is indeed a bounty nature has bestowed upon this megacity. Yet due to official...