Apple iPhone exports from India top $1 billion in 5 months

Reuters Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 03:43pm

Apple Inc’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in five months since April, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, reflecting the tech giant’s growing bet on the South Asian nation amid New Delhi’s push for local manufacturing.

The outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5bn in the 12 months through March 2023, almost double when compared to the year through March 2022, the report said, citing sources.

Apple started making the iPhone 13 in India earlier this year, and the company announced last week its plans to manufacture the latest iPhone 14.

The tech giant has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017.

The devices exported from India from April to August this year comprise iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models, Bloomberg said.

The report comes as Apple seeks to shift some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the second biggest smartphone market in the world, where it is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.

India and countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are increasingly turning important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they seek to diversify production away from China, amid Covid-related lockdowns and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Mega Dehati
Oct 04, 2022 03:46pm
Whereas Pakistan begs for $1 Billion in economic assistance from the IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Big shot
Oct 04, 2022 03:46pm
I hope, FO doesn’t complain to OIC!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Oct 04, 2022 03:47pm
It is going to be a game changer.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 04, 2022 03:49pm
What did Pakistan export, because of NEUTRALS Pakistan left behind.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 03:51pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Oct 04, 2022 03:53pm
And some here thought that iPhone sales would tank once made in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 04, 2022 04:11pm
Expect massive drop in quality of the product. Won't be surprised if we have large scale callback.
Reply Recommend 0
Guru
Oct 04, 2022 04:16pm
Samsung exports more than 3 Billion USD mobile phones from india.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Oct 04, 2022 04:18pm
Pak view: no wonder why Apple stock tanked
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 04, 2022 04:51pm
That’s amazing, $2.5 billion in a while. And on the other hand we have another nation which is a serial aid seeker.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Oct 04, 2022 05:44pm
Good for India.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 04, 2022 05:46pm
And our ex PMIK is busy in audio tapes
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 04, 2022 06:04pm
Shining India.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 04, 2022 06:10pm
Why can't we hear this kind of news from Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
BadToWorse
Oct 04, 2022 06:11pm
It's all India going forward.
Reply Recommend 0
Vicky
Oct 04, 2022 06:28pm
That’s progress .
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Oct 04, 2022 06:48pm
Indian IT technology is going in leaps and bounds. Our IT too is not far behind, if you know what mean.
Reply Recommend 0
Ammar Khalid
Oct 04, 2022 06:54pm
What is our government doing to get American tech giants to use Pakistan for a skilled workforce? Can we not follow the Indian model?
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Oct 04, 2022 07:11pm
@Zoltar, thank you expert.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Oct 04, 2022 07:12pm
@Ghajnavi, do not buy. Be happy with Chinese copies.
Reply Recommend 0
Om
Oct 04, 2022 07:16pm
Pakistan should export orange
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Oct 04, 2022 07:37pm
@Big shot, WHY? PK can do what India has been doing and being smart.
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Oct 04, 2022 07:38pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, NO. Truth of the Century.
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Oct 04, 2022 07:40pm
@Ghajnavi, Your wishful thinking. INDIA will continue to be smart in attracting foreign investments for growth and employments for its people.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 04, 2022 07:43pm
India different from Pakistan?Education/ govt policies/attitude of entrepreneur. We have been assembling Massey Ferguson tractors for last sixty years/Suzuki cars for last fifty years/Honda/Toyota cars but could not export single unit of our production. Reason? Sub standard production/higher cost that make it un compatible in the world market/ govt policies/ vested interest. Close these units or charge higher taxation that should force them to export some portion of their production.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 04, 2022 08:14pm
Indian labor is very cheap. They will work for peanuts to earn a buck as they worship money.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Oct 04, 2022 08:33pm
@Ghajnavi, yes possible. but the product will be recalled from only those who could afford to buy it in the first place, not from those who drink sattu instead of chai
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Oct 04, 2022 09:13pm
@Shaun , Shining India, making shiny new phones and iPads.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Oct 04, 2022 09:19pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, All your fellow OIC brethren are buying iPhones made in India. Go and tell them that it is a joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Oct 04, 2022 09:24pm
@Ghajnavi, Have you heard of something called “Quality Control”? Probably not.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Oct 04, 2022 09:24pm
@Ghajnavi, Yes, keep expecting...that is all you can do. Unfortunately, your wishes have never come true.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Oct 04, 2022 09:24pm
@Anonymouseee, at least they earn money instead of begging.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Oct 04, 2022 09:30pm
@Anonymouseee, cheap labour is better than no labour at all. It puts food on the table. This is how China got rich.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad Somearea
Oct 04, 2022 10:29pm
@Alla Bux, I know what you mean :)
Reply Recommend 0
randy
Oct 04, 2022 10:35pm
india is the best for investments, manufacturing and service industries today.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Oct 04, 2022 10:47pm
While we constantly debate about the correct way to relieve ourselves the Indians invest in education. No wonder Apple is setting up production in India.
Reply Recommend 0

