69 PU students involved in match bedlam jailed for 30 days

LAHORE: The police on Thursday shifted 69 students of the Punjab University to Kot Lakhpat Jail for 30 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.

The section was imposed after six students were injured when two groups clashed while playing a cricket match at Punjab University two days ago.

Pashtun Council and Punjabi Council students were playing a cricket match in the ground when a batsman from the latter group was declared out and he did not leave the crease.

Both student groups went into a harsh argument which resulted in a clash. Four activists from the Pashtun Council and two from the Punjabi Council suffered injuries.

The Iqbal Town police took 69 students from both councils into custody and later shifted them to Kot Lakhpat Jail under section 03 of MPO.

The section titled “power to arrest and detain suspected persons” states that the government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order, it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody as may be prescribed under sub-section, of such person for such period as may, subject to the other provisions of this section, be specified in the order, and Government, if satisfied that for the aforesaid reasons it is necessary so to do, may, extend from time to time the period of such detention, [for a period not exceeding six months at a time.]

The capital city police officer of Lahore and the superintendent of the police of Iqbal Town division had written a letter to the deputy commissioner of Lahore, stating that the suspects were prejudicial to public safety and the maintenance of public order.

The suspects were not enjoying a good reputation at Punjab University and due to nefarious activities, enrage prevails among the students. They were creating law and order situations and causing illegal harassment among other students. The students become a potential danger to public peace and the law and order situation. The Iqbal Town SP recommended their detention order for three days for maintaining the law and order situation.

The deputy commissioner ordered the arrest and detained the suspects nominated by the police in the letter for 30 days. Their custody was placed under the Superintendent Central Jail Kot Lakhpat.

A spokesperson for the police said they imposed the MPO act to maintain the law and order situation on the campus.

Meanwhile, the Pashtun Council claimed that 32 students belonged to Pashtun Council and the remaining from other councils.

He said the students who went to meet arrested fellows were also taken into custody and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail. He demanded that the government release students.

BZU:

A student suffered a bullet injury when two groups clashed during a sports gala of the Institute of Media and Communication Studies of the Bahauddin Zakariya University two days ago.

The Institute of Media and Communication Studies was conducting a sports gala at the cricket ground of the university where the students clashed over playing cricket.

Tariq Nawab suffered a bullet injury and was taken to the hospital where he was said to be stable.

Police registered a case and started the investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2023