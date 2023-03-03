Students, civil society protest police crackdown on QAU

ISLAMABAD: Student organisations and civil society activists gathered outside the National Press Club on Thursday to protest against the recent crackdown on students at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

In a press release issued here said the protest was called after an operation against the Quaid-i-Azam University students, the deployment of Rangers, anti-terrorist squads and police forces on the campus.

A physical fight between students on Monday had left various students injured. Many were arrested without any charges or FIR, it claimed.

Female students were forced to evacuate hostels in the middle of the night, without providing alternative accommodation, the protesters said, adding that distressing scenes of the campus showed students being beaten or frightened female students leaving with their suitcases at night.

The protestors demanded that the state should release all arrested students immediately and reopen the university so that students from far-flung areas can continue their education in peace.

They also resisted the university administration’s crackdown on students across Pakistan, as the authorities attempted to disempower them and militarise the campuses. This creates a fearful environment counterproductive for an educational institute.

In addition, the protestors contested the false narrative about student politics and demanded the revival of student unions. As they are the only viable way to unite all ethnicities in Pakistan and provide a platform for students to get their issues addressed.

“We will not be silenced by state brutality,” said a spokesperson for the protesters. “We demand justice for our fellow students and an end to the militarization of our campuses. We demand the release of all arrested students and call on all students, student organizations, civil society, and progressive associations to join us.”

Setting a historical example all organizations, ethnicities and student bodies came together in unity and put forth a combined charter of demands. They demanded the release of all arrested students, the end of the securitization of campus and reopen campus so students who have come from far-flung can resume their studies in peace.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2023