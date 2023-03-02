Five QAU students arrested over Monday’s clash

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Wednesday arrested five students of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in connection with Monday’s clash between two groups, police said.

A case has been registered against more than 400 students under PPCs 324, 506ii, 452, 354, 341, 427, 509, 148 and 149 in response to a complaint lodged by QAU Registrar Humayun Khan.

On the other hand, the university’s management formed a 21-member committee to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to keep the working environment on the campus peaceful and come up with enduring solutions for all issues concerning hostels.

The university was closed indefinitely following the clash, which left around two dozen students injured.

The committee comprising Prof Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Prof Dr Ilhan Niaz and Prof Dr Tayyab Kamran, will submit its recommendations within a week.

According to the FIR, a musical programme of the Pashtun Council was underway at the university’s main cafeteria. The security staff reached there with Quick Response Force (QRF) and asked the students to reduce the volume. After the security staff left the cafeteria, the students rushed towards the Baloch students and attacked them, the FIR said, adding that the Baloch students sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said neither would students be allowed to do politics on campus nor would violence be tolerated in the university.

He said students would be provided with the best environment, adding that at the request of the QAU management, FIR had been registered against those involved in the fight.

He said a special police force would be deployed in educational institutions to ensure safe and disturbance-free education activities.

When contacted, QAU Register Dr Raja Qaiser Ahmed told Dawn that after removing boarders, all hostels had been sealed.

He said the university was working closely with the Islamabad police and district administration on a strategy to maintain peace on campus.

Before the university opens, he said the management would take steps to ensure that there was peace on the campus in future. He also confirmed that a 21-member committee had been notified to finalise the strategy.

A source said the QAU management was also going to cancel the allotment of hostels to all students and before the campus was opened, the allotments would be made afresh and entry of unauthorised students, mainly former students, would be banned.

Earlier, a notification issued on Monday had stated: “In the backdrop of precarious law and order situation amid violent clash between students groups, QAU is closed till further orders. All the residents of hostels (boys and girls) are hereby directed to vacate the hostels immediately.”

Additional reporting by Munawer Azeem

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2023