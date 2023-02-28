15-year-old boy becomes DPO for a day in DI Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Rashid fulfilled the wish of a teenager by making him the district police chief for a day on Monday.

The DPO made 15-year-old Muhammad Faizan the DPO for a day. The boy was brought from his home to the chief’s office in the police uniform on an official vehicle with complete protocol.

On reaching the DPO office, Mr Rashid welcomed him with a bouquet. Faizan’s friends and relatives were also present in the office.

He was given the chair of the DPO. He also visited the smart city office for a day. The in-charge of the branch gave a briefing to the honorary DPO on the function of the CCTV cameras and other matters.

Faizan visited the Saddar Police Station also where the SHO welcomed him. He expressed his desire to join the police department as an officer one day.

DPO Rashid told the media that encouraging children was important, which could help them focus on their education.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023