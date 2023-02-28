DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 28, 2023

15-year-old boy becomes DPO for a day in DI Khan

Our Correspondent’ Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 09:18am
<p>Photo by Dawn</p>

Photo by Dawn

DERA GHAZI KHAN: District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Rashid fulfilled the wish of a teenager by making him the district police chief for a day on Monday.

The DPO made 15-year-old Muhammad Faizan the DPO for a day. The boy was brought from his home to the chief’s office in the police uniform on an official vehicle with complete protocol.

On reaching the DPO office, Mr Rashid welcomed him with a bouquet. Faizan’s friends and relatives were also present in the office.

He was given the chair of the DPO. He also visited the smart city office for a day. The in-charge of the branch gave a briefing to the honorary DPO on the function of the CCTV cameras and other matters.

Faizan visited the Saddar Police Station also where the SHO welcomed him. He expressed his desire to join the police department as an officer one day.

DPO Rashid told the media that encouraging children was important, which could help them focus on their education.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...
An unconscionable death toll
27 Feb, 2023

An unconscionable death toll

DYING in the process of giving birth is a particularly poignant tragedy. And yet that is how a shockingly high ...
Guantánamo returnees
Updated 27 Feb, 2023

Guantánamo returnees

The fact is that Guantánamo and other notorious facilities are a stain on the reputation of the US that claim to respect fundamental rights.
Safer Basant
27 Feb, 2023

Safer Basant

THE season of spring is here — and with it, the usual crackdown on those attempting to celebrate it. For years ...