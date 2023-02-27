DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2023

PTM wants share for tribesmen in oil and gas reserves

Our Correspondent’ Published February 27, 2023 Updated February 27, 2023 10:47am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Chief of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen has warned that Pakhtuns had gone through immense suffering due to military operations on their lands, and will put up stiff resistance if any such offensive was launched on their land in future.

Addressing a public gathering in Miramshah tehsil here on Sunday, he said that the tribesmen had rendered countless sacrifices for independence of the country and similar sacrifices would be offered for its defence.

“Tribesmen have had enough of pain and agony caused by military operations conducted from Janikhel to North Waziristan from time to time. Any such action in future will face stiff resistance,” Mr Pashteen reiterated.

He said that PTM leader Hanif Pashtun had been behind bars for last four years and not even a single witness was presented during the case hearings in a bid to prolong his imprisonment.

“North Waziristan and Bannu districts should be given their due share in the oil and gas reserves discovered recently in Bannu’s West Block,” he said, adding that oil refineries should be established within the Bannu division. Other speakers told the gathering that bomb explosions and targeted killing in Pakhtun belt would not be tolerated anymore.

Speaking on the occasion, PTM leader and MNA Ali Wazir, who was recently released from the prison, said that it was responsibility of the state to protect its citizens. “We will not tolerate insurgency, bomb explosions and targeted killing in the Pakhtun areas,” Mr Wazir said, adding that he was imprisoned for the only reason that he had demanded rights for Pakhtuns.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An unconscionable death toll
27 Feb, 2023

An unconscionable death toll

DYING in the process of giving birth is a particularly poignant tragedy. And yet that is how a shockingly high ...
Guantánamo returnees
Updated 27 Feb, 2023

Guantánamo returnees

The fact is that Guantánamo and other notorious facilities are a stain on the reputation of the US that claim to respect fundamental rights.
Safer Basant
27 Feb, 2023

Safer Basant

THE season of spring is here — and with it, the usual crackdown on those attempting to celebrate it. For years ...
Under pressure
Updated 26 Feb, 2023

Under pressure

It is time for the Supreme Court to look farther beyond.
Cricket quarrel
Updated 26 Feb, 2023

Cricket quarrel

One is constrained to see that it is the government’s argument that stands out.
Ukraine anniversary
26 Feb, 2023

Ukraine anniversary

Apart from the direct combatants — Russia and the West — there is little appetite for getting dragged into the war.