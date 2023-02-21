DAWN.COM Logo

Two Levies personnel martyred in ambush in Balochistan’s Mastung

Ghalib Nihad Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 02:54pm

Two Levies personnel were martyred after their checkpost came under attack in the Babri area of Balochistan’s Mastung district on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday.

Talking to Dawn.com, Assistant Commissioner Mastung Barkat Baloch said a group of armed militants attacked a checkpost located along the Quetta-Taftan highway, causing the martyrdom of two personnel who were identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam.

He said the bodies of the martyred personnel had been moved to a hospital.

The deputy commissioner said the law enforcement personnel had launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said the nation paid tribute to its security forces for defending the country.

He prayed for the departed souls and said the sacrifices rendered by security forces would not go in vain, according to the state news agency APP.

In a separate statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief on the killing of two personnel.

“The recent incidents of terrorism are a cause for concern as our enemy wants to spoil the peaceful environment of the province,” he pointed out.

He promised that all resources would be used to bring terrorists to book.

He called upon the authorities to be more vigilant in thwarting conspiracies of anti-national elements.

“The law enforcement agencies should spare no effort in fulfilling their responsibilities. The people should also be united to foil the nefarious designs of miscreants,” he added.

Balochistan’s apex committee — comprising top civil and military officials of the province — had earlier this month decided to increase the role of Levies Force in maintaining law and order a day after twin attacks in the province’s capital injured seven people.

The committee had also decided to empower police and Levies force to act against terrorists and their facilitators.

