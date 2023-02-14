PM orders ensuring supply of essential items in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: With the holy month of Ramazan only weeks away, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while ordering availability of essential items and edibles round the clock during the fasting month on Monday called for using technology to control the rates.

PM Sharif, who is being criticised for unbridled price hike in the country, asked the provinces and administrative units to submit a comprehensive strategy to ensure provision of food items at subsidised rates during the holy month.

Presiding over a meeting, he emphasised the need for using technology to control the prices of essential commodities and food items at the Ramazan bazaars.

The prime minister also called for putting in place effective measures for security.

He directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of Ramazan bazaars in big cities to cater to maximum population. Ensuring supply of essential items to citizens is the basic responsibility of federal and provincial governments, he added.

He called for improving liaison between the Centre and provinces and directed strict action against hoarders.

Shehbaz calls for removing hurdles in import of necessary goods

The premier stressed the need for removing hurdles in import of necessary items on a priority basis.

He said special committees would be set up to improve the supply chain of commodities and maintain their prices.

The meeting was told that steps were being taken to ensure the supply of commodities, including wheat, pulses and edible oil.

It was informed that the federal government was supplying the required amount of wheat to the provinces.

Some provinces are using mobile phone applications to reach out to citizens for supply of essential items at reduced rates.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2023