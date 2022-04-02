First fast in Pakistan on Sunday as Ramazan moon sighted

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening that the Ramazan moon has been sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Sunday (tomorrow).

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at a press conference in Peshawar.

Separate meetings of the committee were also held in the other three provincial capitals.

"The climate was clear at a number of places in Pakistan and we received moon-sighting testimonies from Lahore, Islamabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Kharian among others," Maulana Azad said.

"Therefore, it was decided that first Ramazan will be on April 3, 2022 on Sunday."

The holy month of Ramazan is already underway in Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia, where the first fast was observed today.