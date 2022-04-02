DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2022

First fast in Pakistan on Sunday as Ramazan moon sighted

Dawn.comPublished April 2, 2022 - Updated April 2, 2022 07:34pm

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening that the Ramazan moon has been sighted and the first of the holy month will fall on Sunday (tomorrow).

The announcement was made by Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at a press conference in Peshawar.

Separate meetings of the committee were also held in the other three provincial capitals.

"The climate was clear at a number of places in Pakistan and we received moon-sighting testimonies from Lahore, Islamabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Kharian among others," Maulana Azad said.

"Therefore, it was decided that first Ramazan will be on April 3, 2022 on Sunday."

The holy month of Ramazan is already underway in Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia, where the first fast was observed today.

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Apr 02, 2022 07:10pm
Ramadan Kareem
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Apr 02, 2022 07:11pm
wow how did the announcement come without any drama?
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Apr 02, 2022 07:19pm
Ramadan Mubarak to the Nation
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Apr 02, 2022 07:19pm
@Urooj, wait for Eid
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 02, 2022 07:31pm
Let's hope first 'Ramadhan' brings peace and harmony tomorrow for a political party which advocates for honesty, justice, loyality, credibility, morality and sovereignty of our nation!
Reply Recommend 0

