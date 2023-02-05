Coast guard martyred in landmine blast, ambush in Gwadar

GWADAR: A soldier was martyred and seven others were injured in a landmine explosion and subsequent ambush by armed militants in the Jiwani area of Gwadar district.
According to officials, Coast Guards personnel were travelling in their vehicle when it hit a landmine in the Duran area on Saturday.
After the blast, armed men on motorcycles ambushed the vehicle and opened fire. The martyred soldier has been identified as Sameer.
Hafiz Baloch, a senior police officer at the Jiwani police station said that the martyred and injured were moved to a nearby hospital.
A search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the attackers.
Last week, a Levies soldier and a police constable were martyred in two separate armed attacks in Bolan and Kalat areas.
In the first attack, unidentified armed men opened fire on a check post of Levies Force, martyring soldier Khalid Hussain Kurd.
In the second attack, armed miscreants on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on a police patrol vehicle at the main highway near Mughalzai area. The firing left three policemen injured, while constable Nazeer Ahmed Bangulzai embraced martyrdom while being taken to Quetta for treatment.
Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2023
