Sheikh Rashid remanded in police custody for two days

Munawer Azeem | Iftikhar A. Khan Published February 3, 2023 Updated February 3, 2023 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, was handed over by a local court to the capital police on two days’ physical remand.

However, many eyebr­o­­ws were raised when Inte­rior Minister Rana Sana­ul­­­lah stated that the government was not responsible for the arrest.

The Aabpara police registered a case against the ex-minister under Sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 153A (pu­­nishment of criminal conspiracy) and 505 (statem­ents conducing to public mischief) of Pakistan Pe­­nal Code on a comp­l­aint lodged by Raja Inayatur Reh­­man, vice president of PPP Rawalpindi, on Jan 30.

On Thursday, another case was registered agai­nst him at Murree Police Station under Sections 353, 186 and 506(ii) of PPC.

The Aabpara police produced the PTI’s ally in the court of Omar Shabbir, a civil judge and judicial magistrate, seeking eight-day remand. He was produced in the court in handcuffs, which were later removed.

Arrested for accusing Zardari of plotting Imran’s murder; minister says govt not behind arrest

A police officer told Dawn that after taking the remand the police drove Mr Ahmed to the Secre­tariat Police Station inste­­ad of Aabpara where the case was registered. He is most likely to be shifted to CIA’s building for interrogation, he added.

The po­­l­­ice called Mr Ahmed thri­­ce for investigation. Howe­ver, he tried to submit his statement through his lawyer, but the SHO Aabpara refused to receive it.

According to the FIR, Sheikh Rashid during a TV interview alleged that PPP leader Asif Zardari had got assistance of some terrorists to kill PTI chief Imran Khan.

According to the other case, when police raided a house in Bahria Golf City to arrest Sheikh Rashid, he along with his two armed servants came out. They resisted when the police informed him about the reason of their visit and the uniform of Cons­table Usman Zahoor was torn during the resistance.

They threatened the police with dire consequ­ences at gunpoint. Besides, he used foul language, the FIR said, adding that with difficulties they were ov­­erpowered and weapons were taken from them.

Govt distances itself from arrest

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah surprised many by claiming that the government had nothing to do with Sheikh Rashid’s arrest.

In a statement released by PML-N, the minister said it was the duty of the police to take action in case there is a violation of law.

Mr Sanaullah, who is also a provincial president of PML-N, said all were equal before the law and those who broke the law would be held accountable.

“Tell the court if you have not done anything illegal,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2023

