DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2023

Imran defends plan to resettle TTP, warns against poll delay

Ahmad Fraz Khan Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 09:39am
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the nation on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the nation on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: A day after parliament distanced itself from the decision to initiate talks with militants and resettlement plans, former prime minister Imran Khan defended his plan to relocate thousands of fighters from the outlawed Tehreek-i-Tali­ban Pakistan (TTP) to the country, following the fall of Kabul in 2021.

In an address on Wed­nesday, the PTI chairman linked the surge in terror incidents across Pakistan with his removal from power and held the incumbent PDM government responsible for derailing the peace process.

“When the Afghan war ended… some 30,000 to 40,000 Pakistani tribal fighters wanted to come back,” Mr Khan said, adding all stakeholders, inclu­ding local leaders, had been taken on board regarding their resettlement in the country.

“The PTI government had two options: either kill all of them or reach an agreement with them and allow them to settle in the province. These returning fighters had many issues that needed to be resolved for peace in the province,” he said, adding that the process was ongoing when the “infamous regime cha­nge operation removed” him from power.

“They were completely clueless on how to deal with the resettlement issues and left the problem to fester,” he claimed.

Now, the situation has taken a tragic turn as shown by the Peshawar bombing which claimed 101 lives and injured more than 200. But still, a painful tragedy is being used for political purposes, he alleged.

In response to criticism levied against the PTI chief for his government policies from 2018 to 2022, the former premier said, “Ask me questions about the period when I was in power. I cannot be held responsible for things happening when I am out of power.”

“Look at the kind of caretakers imposed. Those who are supposed to be neutral are not only biased against the PTI but they are trying to crush it,” he alleged. The governors have not announced a date for elections which is a violation of the Constitution.

Imran Khan warned of Article 6 (high treason proceedings) in case attempts were made to delay the elections supposed to be held in Punjab and KP within 90 days after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

Mr Khan doubled down on his allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari and said the PPP leader paid “a splinter group of terrorists” to eliminate him. “This is a confirmed report, which I know is true. Such contracts are not written agreements. I was told that attempt on my life would be given colour of religious fanaticism and that is precisely what happened later,” he said, adding that the “next attempt on his life” would be in the guise of terrorism.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mianwali raid
Updated 02 Feb, 2023

Mianwali raid

The military needs to share intelligence with civilian agencies to neutralise the militant menace nationwide.
Corruption unlimited
02 Feb, 2023

Corruption unlimited

PAKISTAN’S consistent slide on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index over the last several...
Women police officers
02 Feb, 2023

Women police officers

IN a heartening development, a second female police officer has been appointed as DPO in Attock, weeks after the...
Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...