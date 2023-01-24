DAWN.COM Logo

Nawabzadas of Gujrat ‘flaunt unity’ ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published January 24, 2023

GUJRAT: The Nawabzada family, the oldest political dynasty of Gujrat, has finally ironed out their internal differences as ex-MNA Ghazanfar Ali Gull resolved the issues within a month of his becoming the family head.

The differences over candidature for NA-69 (Jalalpur Jattan and Tanda) and PP-28 and some other affairs had been a cause of concern for the supporters of the family.

However, the senior family members showed unity in a news conference at Kothi Nawab Sahib here on Monday where ex-MNAs Nawabzada Mazhar Ali, Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gull, ex-MPA Nawabzada Haider Mehdi and Gujrat PML-N district president Tahirul Mulk announced resolving all sorts of issues within the rank and file of the Nawabzada group.

Briefing the media, Mr Gull said after an exhaustive discussion the family had decided to pitch Haider Mehdi as a candidate for PP-28 (Tanda-Karianwala) in the Punjab assembly elections the schedule of which is yet to be announced.

He said he personally would contest on NA-69 in the coming general elections [whenever held]. However, he said in 2028 Nawabzada Haider Mehdi and Tahirul Mulk (or his son) would contest for NA and PA seats, respectively.

It merits mentioning that initially Mr Gull and Tahirul Mulk had been the family’s candidates for NA and PA seats, respectively but Mr Mulk withdrew in favour of his cousin Haider Mehdi who contested the last two elections on PP-28 winning in 2013 and losing in 2018.

Asked whether the family’s nominated candidates are also the PML N’s choices in the next polls, Mr Gull said since the family had been affiliated with the PML-N since 2012 and the nominees of Nawabzada family had been the party candidates in the last two elections, the party would again award them tickets.

The Nawabzada family has been the traditional political rivals of Chaudhrys of PML-Q for the last six decades; however, for the first time the Nawabzadas praised the role of Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for standing with the PML-N.

Tahirul Mulk said his party would spring ‘more surprises’ in the local politics of Gujrat district in the coming days after it had paved the way for the return of two former party MNAs Malik Haneef Awan and Jameel Awan which had strengthened the party position in Gujrat.

He said the party had strong choices of candidates in the coming polls.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2023

