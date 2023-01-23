DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2023

Man kills daughter in Charsadda over dance video on social media

A Correspondent Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 10:31am

CHARSADDA: A man shot dead his 18-year-old daughter in Vano Ghari village of Sardaryab here on Sunday after a dancing video of her went viral on social media.

Mother of the deceased girl told the city police that she along with her daughter and a son-in-law was present at her house when her husband, Bakhtiar Gul, arrived there, took a pistol and shot dead his daughter.

She said her husband took the extreme step after someone taunted him about the social media video.

She said the deceased girl was a domestic help at the residence of a rich family in Islamabad, where a boy from Swat also worked.

The woman said the boy made a marriage offer to her, but she refused because she was already engaged.

However, the boy started blackmailing her, and when he failed in his efforts, he uploaded her dancing video on social media with fake ID in revenge, she complained.

She said on the day of the incident, they had decided to lodge an FIR in Islamabad against the boy.

Published in Dawn, January 23th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Breaking the stupor
Updated 23 Jan, 2023

Breaking the stupor

'Friendly countries' have made it public that are no longer interested in providing Islamabad with anymore easy money.
Wrong approach
23 Jan, 2023

Wrong approach

PAKISTAN has for the past several decades been battling sectarianism. While targeted killings and sectarian acts of...
Saudi position
23 Jan, 2023

Saudi position

THE Saudi position not to recognise Israel until there is a two-state solution to the Palestine question is a ...
Oil from Russia
Updated 22 Jan, 2023

Oil from Russia

Energy accounts for the largest portion of Pakistan’s imports, and cheaper oil from Russia will help somewhat lower the burgeoning trade deficit.
Shameful transphobia
22 Jan, 2023

Shameful transphobia

TRANSPHOBIA takes many forms, all of them cruel and degrading. Sometimes it emanates from unexpected quarters. On...
Football concerns
22 Jan, 2023

Football concerns

A DAY after the FIFA-AFC delegation left the country after holding meetings with officials of the Pakistan Football...