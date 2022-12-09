DAWN.COM Logo

Another girl murdered after being raped in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 09:49am

KARACHI: A teenage girl was raped and murdered allegedly by a man, who was overpowered by area people while fleeing, in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Thursday, police said.

Mobina Town SHO Ahmed Mustafa said that the body of the 14-year-old girl was found inside her home near the Mosamiyat area. She was strangled.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors confirmed that she was subjected to a sexual assault.

The area SHO said the suspected killer had worked in the girl’s house as a plumber and on Thursday he barged into her house in the absence of her parents. The girl put up resistance and raised alarm but the suspect did not stop, raped and strangled her, he added.

He said that he was fleeing when area people spotted him and overpowered him. The police rushed to the spot and took him into custody.

Man remanded in niece’s rape, murder case

A judicial magistrate on Thursday remanded in police custody a man held for allegedly raping and murdering his 12-year-old niece in Jacob Lines on Dec 6.

On Thursday, the investigating officer produced the detained man before the judicial magistrate (East) to seek his 14-day physical remand for interrogation.

However, the magistrate remanded the suspect in police custody till Dec 13, directing the IO to produce him on the next date along with an investigation report.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2022

