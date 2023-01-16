DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2023

Friendly nations fear their aid will go to waste if Imran returns to power: Fazl

Umer Farooq Published January 16, 2023 Updated January 16, 2023 07:03am
<p>JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks at a public gathering in Peshawar on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks at a public gathering in Peshawar on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday claimed that Pakistan’s friendly nations were opposed to the return of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khanto power fearing that the former prime minister would waste their financial assistance for the country.

“Our [Pakistan’s] friends have expressed serious apprehensions about the possibility of Imran Khan’s return to power. They told us [Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration] that if Imran regains power, then their money will go to waste,” the JUI-F chief told a public meeting here.

On the occasion, PTI Member of the National Assembly Nasir Musazai announced the joining of the JUI-F.

The JUI-F chief, who also heads the Pakistan Democratic Alliance, which rules the centre, raised questions about the honesty of the former prime minister and insisted that friendly nations didn’t help out Pakistan during the financial crisis when Imran was at the helm of affairs as the prime minister.

Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Musazai joins JUI-F

He said that friendly countries came to Pakistan’s help only after Imran’s ouster.

“If only you [Imran] are honest and we all are corrupt, then tell us why friendly countries didn’t trust you during your tenure as the PM [and offered financial assistance],” he said.

Mr Fazl said that the former prime minister had ruined the country “financially, culturally and morally.”

He said as the prime minister, Imran failed to deliver on the agenda of his foreign masters, so he was currently doing all he could to return to power to pursue that agenda.

“We [Pakistan Democratic Movement] not only defeated him [Imran] but his foreign masters as well,” he said.

On the occasion, Mr Musazai said that all those behind the current political uncertainty in the country were the nation’s enemy.

“He [Imran] is bent upon dissolving the country and not assemblies,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the PTI chief was a cowardly man, who feared imprisonment.

He criticised the PTI chief for “choosing his wife Bushra Bibi instead of senior leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Asad Qaiser to lead the party in case of his detention” and sought its justification.

Opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani, who was also in attendance, said that the province had been caught in a debt trap and was struggling to handle the serious financial crisis.

He said the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal government in the province had left only Rs16 billion debts behind but the amount surged alarmingly during the last two PTI governments.

Mr Durrani also alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had destroyed Pakhtun culture during its nine-year rule in the province and almost four years in the centre.

Mr Musazai, who joined the JUI-F, had contested the National Assembly election many times with first being on a ticket awarded by the Pakistan Muslim League in 2013. He failed to make it to the National Assembly through that election.

He contested election on PML-N ticket in by-polls against the PTI after the death of PTI MNA Gulzar Khan but suffered defeat against. He was defeated by Arbab Amir of the PTI.

Mr Musazai finally won the general election and became the MNA as a PTI nominee in 2018. He submitted his resignation to the PTI chairman in April 2022.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Jan 16, 2023 10:16am
Fazl is 100% right. If IK returns to power, all the progress made by PDM on diplomatic front will be gone. FATF grey list will be back. IMF will stop the loans and so on.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...
Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...