Fazl expresses ‘doubts’ about attack on Imran

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 08:26am
Maulana Fazlur Rehman
Maulana Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said on Sunday he had his doubts over the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, terming the incident a “drama”.

At a press conference, he called the incident “an act”, saying that “Imran outclassed [Indian actors] Shahrukh and Salman Khan in acting”.

“Initially I had sympathised with Imran Khan upon hearing about the Wazirabad episode, but now it seems that it was a drama.”

The PDM chief called for a “thorough investigation” into the shooting during the PTI’s long march on Nov 3.

Says PTI chief wants nothing but appointment of new army chief of his choice

He said the confusion surrounding Imran Khan’s injuries was enough to raise eyebrows.

It was not clear whether “a single shot was fired at Imran or more” and whether the injury was “on one leg or on both”.

Furthermore, Maulana Fazl said, it was intriguing that Imran Khan “was taken to Lahore instead of being admitted to a nearby hospital (in Wazirabad)”.

He said Imran cannot be taken on his word after his party “violated court orders” during the march in May.

The JUI-F chief contested the PTI’s claim that Mr Khan was injured by “broken pieces” from bullets fired by a man during the long march at Gukkhar on Thursday.

“How is it possible that a bullet broke into pieces. We have heard about a piece from a bomb, but not a bullet.”

The PDM chief said former prime minister Imran Khan was trying to create confusion about the Nov 3 incident. “There are contradictions in the medical report [of Imran] and baseless allegations are being levelled against important personalities.”

He said the Punjab government was responsible for security of the PTI’s long march. “The march has failed,” Maulana Fazl claimed.

He called upon the federal government not to be “lenient” with Imran Khan, saying the PTI chairman wanted nothing but the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff of his choice.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022

Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JohnSwede
Nov 07, 2022 08:30am
Those who profited from the blood of poor Kashmir people for years is casting doubts. Irony is that he is leader of "PDM" without being member of any assembly.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 07, 2022 08:33am
This man has a history of spreading lies and supporting thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 07, 2022 08:37am
One person has been killed and 7 injured and Maulana is still in doubts. Who will buy his story about this unfortunate incident?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 07, 2022 08:37am
Many people now ‘doubts’ about attack on Imran (leg).
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID LATIF
Nov 07, 2022 08:38am
A rentable poitician.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 07, 2022 08:40am
Like it or not he is right !!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 07, 2022 08:42am
IK medical should be from a Govt doctor as per rules and procedure? Second after injured from gun fire why he was not shifted to a nearest hospital as per 4 bullets injured him so at that stage bleeding should be required to stop . So many questions but no answers
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 07, 2022 08:42am
Is he not dragging the army into politics as he has done in the past as well.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 07, 2022 08:43am
Give the nation a break from your lies please.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 07, 2022 08:53am
he hasn't got any bullet in his legs. just small pieces of derbies hit his legs with no serious injuries.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 07, 2022 08:59am
The relevance of this man to society, what has he done, achieved, who has he helped? - himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 07, 2022 09:00am
Imran Khans injuries must be carefully examined by independent doctors just to ensure he doesn’t have same issues likeP Elahis broken arm or NS’s platelets
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Nov 07, 2022 09:04am
@AMJAD KHAN, he is one of the thugs
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem Malik
Nov 07, 2022 09:04am
Fazal have no credentials to even talk about IK who is loved by millions in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Nov 07, 2022 09:19am
His gut is upside down talks lies all the time!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 07, 2022 09:20am
This Moulovi had a dream to be President Of Pakistan, but failed due to Imran ?
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Nov 07, 2022 09:21am
Who is this Maulana? Is he a Government official? If not, why is he being given importance?
Reply Recommend 0

