Today's Paper | January 15, 2023

Qasim Suri moves Lahore High Court against FIA notices

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 10:36am
In this file photo, Qasim Khan Suri addresses media persons during a ceremony in Islamabad. — APP/File

LAHORE: Former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has approached the Lahore High Court against the notices issued to him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a complaint of journalist Saleem Safi Suri, through a counsel, submitted that the FIA issued him call-up notices on a complaint that did not make any offence under the Electronic Crime Act 2016.

The petitioner said he shared his political views in a tweet that could not be treated as an offence. He said the FIA issued the impugned notices purely on political grounds at the behest of the federal government. He asked the court to set aside the notices issued by the FIA for being illegal.

The FIA on Jan 2 issued a notice to Suri summoning him for Jan 11 but he skipped his appearance. Later the agency issued another notice asking him to appear before it on Jan 18.

Safi had filed the complaint accusing the former deputy speaker of using abusive language against his family members.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2023

