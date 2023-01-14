DAWN.COM Logo

Missing Dir soldier found dead in Kamoke

Published January 14, 2023

LOWER DIR: A soldier of Pakistan Army identified as Rafiq Wali of Nagri Payeen village of Talash, Lower Dir, was found dead in Kamoke area of Punjab and later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here on Friday, family sources said.

They said Rafiq Wali, 34, who had joined the army some 13 years ago, went missing on January 3 in Gujranwala on his way home.

Bacha Wali, Mr Rafiq’s elder brother, told this correspondent that he was coming home on an out-pass from Okara cantonment on Jan 2, but went missing from Gujranwala the next day.

He said the family registered a case in a police station at Kamoke tehsil and had also informed Talash police station in Dir about the incident when Mr Rafiq did not reach home.

Bacha Wali said the family was informed on Thursday that Rafiq’s body was lying at tehsil headquarters hospital, Kamoke. He said they had no enmity with anyone.

The deceased was laid to rest at Nagri Payeen. The residents demanded the Punjab government and the concerned high-ups to investigate the matter and arrest the killer[s].

