DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 13, 2023

US extends visa interview exemption for Pakistani citizens

Dawn Report Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 10:10am

KARACHI: The United States embassy on Thursday extended interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens wanting to extend their tourist and business visas.

The US embassy made the announcement in a sta­te­ment released on Thursday.

“In an effort to improve customer service, the US government allows non-immigrant visa applicants to apply for their visas without an interview under the interview waiver programme,” the statement said.

“This process is not for first-time applicants. It only applies to certain applicants applying for their visas, and some restrictions may also apply.”

The exemption is granted to citizens applying for the renewal of their B1/B2 tourist and business visas.

According to the US embassy, all Pakistani citizens regardless of age, whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months can benefit from the exemption.

FM expresses gratitude

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for interview waivers. “Allowing interview waivers for those who have already in the past held US visas across all age groups is extremely helpful,” he said on Twitter.

The minister added that this decision by the US embassy should expedite the visa process and will increase “people-to-people ties”.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...
Wheeling & dealing
Updated 12 Jan, 2023

Wheeling & dealing

Pre-poll activities have begun in Balochistan, Karachi and south Punjab, as electable size up prospects and establishment continues to mould outcomes.
Irresponsible words
12 Jan, 2023

Irresponsible words

ISHAQ Dar’s clarification that the government doesn’t plan to seize foreign currency stocks held with the...
Our children
12 Jan, 2023

Our children

MUCH has been made of the billions of dollars in donor pledges recently secured by our government during the...