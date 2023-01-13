US extends visa interview exemption for Pakistani citizens

KARACHI: The United States embassy on Thursday extended interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens wanting to extend their tourist and business visas.

The US embassy made the announcement in a sta­te­ment released on Thursday.

“In an effort to improve customer service, the US government allows non-immigrant visa applicants to apply for their visas without an interview under the interview waiver programme,” the statement said.

“This process is not for first-time applicants. It only applies to certain applicants applying for their visas, and some restrictions may also apply.”

The exemption is granted to citizens applying for the renewal of their B1/B2 tourist and business visas.

According to the US embassy, all Pakistani citizens regardless of age, whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months can benefit from the exemption.

FM expresses gratitude

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for interview waivers. “Allowing interview waivers for those who have already in the past held US visas across all age groups is extremely helpful,” he said on Twitter.

The minister added that this decision by the US embassy should expedite the visa process and will increase “people-to-people ties”.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023