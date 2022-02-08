Dawn Logo

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani visa holders

A ReporterPublished February 8, 2022 - Updated February 8, 2022 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission to Pakistan has announced the expansion of interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing B1/B2 tourism and business visas at the US embassy in Islamabad and the US consulate general in Karachi.

“Pakistani citizens of ages 60 and older whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate,” the US embassy said in a press release issued on Monday.

This procedural change would improve customer service and enable more efficient processing for renewals of tourism and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens, it said.

The B1/B2 visa is a temporary, non-immigrant visa that allows the holder to travel to the United States for business or tourism. An individual on this visa is not permitted to accept employment or work in the United States.

Potentially eligible applicants with scheduled appointments were contacted directly and informed of the option to submit their applications through the new procedure.

However, as required by US law, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the US embassy or consulate general for interviews after submission of their applications, the statement said.

Applicants may visit the US Travel Docs website to determine if they are eligible for an interview waiver.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2022

