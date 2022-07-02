DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 02, 2022

US expands interview waiver eligibility for visa holders

Amin Ahmed Published July 2, 2022 - Updated July 2, 2022 10:28am

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission in Pakistan has expanded the interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing their B1/B2 tourist and business visas at the US embassy in Islamabad and the US consulate general in Karachi.

“Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older and whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate,” the US embassy said in a press release issued on Friday.

This procedural change would improve customer service and efficiently process tourism and business visa renewals for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens, it said.

The B1/B2 visa is a temporary, non-immigrant visa that allows the holder to travel to the United States for business or tourism. An individual on this visa is not permitted to accept employment or work in the United States and there is no guarantee an applicant will be issued a visa.

Potentially eligible applicants with scheduled appointments are contacted directly and informed of the option to submit their applications through the new procedure.

However, as required by US law, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the US embassy or consulate general for interviews after submission of their applications, the statement said.

Applicants may visit the US Travel Docs website to determine if they are eligible for an interview waiver.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2022

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Uncertainty remains in Punjab
Updated 02 Jul, 2022

Uncertainty remains in Punjab

With the latest verdict, the judiciary seems to have unintentionally entered the political arena, which is not desirable.
Turbulence in tech
02 Jul, 2022

Turbulence in tech

THE party seems to have cooled considerably for the Pakistani start-up scene. With some of the world’s biggest...
Environmental cost
02 Jul, 2022

Environmental cost

THE collective impact of climate-disaster-health hazards are already taking a huge toll on Pakistan’s fragile...
Udaipur killing
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Udaipur killing

The crime committed in Udaipur did not happen in a vacuum.
Unacceptable demand
Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Unacceptable demand

Negotiating with extremists is tricky; no peace treaty with them has lasted beyond a few months.
Tough times ahead
01 Jul, 2022

Tough times ahead

THE finance ministry’s projection of 15pc inflation, much higher than the targeted rate of 11.5pc, during the new...