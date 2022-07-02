US expands interview waiver eligibility for visa holders

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission in Pakistan has expanded the interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens renewing their B1/B2 tourist and business visas at the US embassy in Islamabad and the US consulate general in Karachi.

“Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older and whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate,” the US embassy said in a press release issued on Friday.

This procedural change would improve customer service and efficiently process tourism and business visa renewals for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens, it said.

The B1/B2 visa is a temporary, non-immigrant visa that allows the holder to travel to the United States for business or tourism. An individual on this visa is not permitted to accept employment or work in the United States and there is no guarantee an applicant will be issued a visa.

Potentially eligible applicants with scheduled appointments are contacted directly and informed of the option to submit their applications through the new procedure.

However, as required by US law, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the US embassy or consulate general for interviews after submission of their applications, the statement said.

Applicants may visit the US Travel Docs website to determine if they are eligible for an interview waiver.

